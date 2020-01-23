  1. Home
  2. News
  3. John's Peshawari chappals in 'Mumbai Saga' sourced from Dubai

John's Peshawari chappals in 'Mumbai Saga' sourced from Dubai

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Jan 2020 18:39:30 IST

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) John Abraham's latest gangsta look from the upcoming film "Mumbai Saga" has gone viral on the Internet. Wearing a black outfit and leaning against a powerbike, the 47-year-old is looking killer in new avatar.

Not only this, he is also seen wearing Peshawari chappals and sporting a teeka. The chappals are not ordinary ones, they were specially sourced from Dubai.

Giving more details about John's look, Naahid Shah, the stylist of Sanjay Gupta's film, said: "Sanjay Sir is very particular when it comes to styling in his film and after scouting a lot me and my team flew down to Dubai to get these Vintage Peshawari chappals for this particular look."

"Mumbai Saga" is set in the 1980s and 1990s. The film is scheduled to release on June 19. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar and Gulshan Grover.

--IANS

sim/bg

NewsRenee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

NewsJassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

NewsBigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's friendship hits a rough patch

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's friendship hits a rough patch

NewsChanning Tatum to feature in a musical comedy film

Channing Tatum to feature in a musical comedy film

NewsKangana Ranaut stands by her criticism of Deepika, Saif

Kangana Ranaut stands by her criticism of Deepika, Saif

NewsThe Forgotten Army: Kabir Khan remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

The Forgotten Army: Kabir Khan remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Movie ReviewJudy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Judy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsRenee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

NewsJassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest