John Schneider owes more than $1 mn in unpaid spousal support

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Actor John Schneider's former-wife Elvira Schneider has claimed he owes her more than $1 million in unpaid spousal support.

"The Dukes of Hazzard" actor spent five years battling the end of his marriage and briefly spent time behind bars over unpaid alimony, after he told the judge overseeing the case he could not afford to pay his then-estranged wife, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, according to legal papers obtained by tmz.com, Elvira says John shorted her $1,115,824 -- including a previously agreed-upon 10 per cent interest rate.

In September 2016, John was ordered to pay $18,911 per month while they were still figuring out the divorce. They finally reached a settlement last August, and his monthly fee jumped to $25,000.

According to Elvira, he earns $172,777 per month, and if he can't pay her in one lump sum, she's asked the court to give her a share of John's income from the 30 different studios and production companies that pay him.

John has moved on from his separation and married girlfriend Alicia Allain in 2019.

--IANS

