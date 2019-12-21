John Travolta ditches bald look for 'Grease' screening

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Dec 2019 18:12:06 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (IANS) Actor John Travolta has been rocking the bald look for quite some time, and he recently surprised fans by stepping out with a head full of hair.

It happened when Travolta along with his "Grease" co-star Olivia Newton-John recreated looks of Sandy and Danny from the hit 1978 teen film for a special movie screening in Florida.

"First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited," Olivia wrote as she posted the image.

Olivia was seen wearing a "good Sandy" outfit with a yellow midi-skirt and cardigan over a white shirt and flat shoes, while Travolta went for Danny Zuko's iconic quiff hairstyle and leather jacket look. But what caught attention was Travolta's hair.

After flaunting bald for about a year, Travolta surprised his fans with the new look.

"Where did you borrow the hair from?" one wrote, while another said: "How did you grow hair?"

"He has his hair back and he looks the same," one said.

