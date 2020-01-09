'Jojo Rabbit' to release in India on January 31

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Jan 2020 20:06:23 IST

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Taika Waititi's critically-acclaimed film "Jojo Rabbit" will release in India on January 31.

Based on the novel "Caging Skies" by author Christine Leunens, the film is about a lonely German boy named Jojo and how his world view changes when he finds out that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic.

The anti-hate satire brings forward the vivid imagination of Jojo, and his experiences through fantasy and his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler.

Waititi will be seen playing the role of imaginary friend, Hitler.

The Fox Searchlight film had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People's Choice Award.

"Jojo Rabbit" also features Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Thomasin Mckenzie, Alfie Allen and Stephen Merchant. The film by Fox Searchlight has scored 6 nominations for the 2020 British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards (BAFTAs).

--IANS

sug/bg

