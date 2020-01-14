Oscars 2020 nominations : Team JOKER reacts

Last night, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this year’s Oscar nominees and Warner Bros Pictures, JOKER received incredible recognition. JOKER leads all films with 11 nominations.

JOKER has swept the 92nd Oscar nominations by getting nominated in the following categories

Best Picture - Todd Phillips

Best Director - Todd Phillips

Leading Actor - Joaquin Phoenix

Cinematography - Lawrence Sher,

Adapted screenplay - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Costume Design - Mark Bridges

Sound Mixing - Tod Maitland, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Sound Editing - Alan Robert Murray

Original Score - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Film Editing - Jeff Groth

Make-up and Hairstyling - Nicki Lederman (Make-Up), Kay Georgiou (Hair)

Needless to add, Team JOKER is overwhelmed and here is what they have to say on the nominations to the coveted Oscars

TODD PHILLIPS

“Joker began as an idea, an experiment really— could we take an “indie approach” to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we’re seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the film-making community have embraced the film and its message.“

- TODD PHILLIPS, BEST PICTURE, BEST DIRECTOR, BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (with Scott Silver) NOMINEE for JOKER

JOAQUIN PHOENIX

“I feel honored and humbled to have been nominated by my fellow actors. The Academy’s encouragement helped ignite and sustain my career and I am incredibly grateful for that support. I’d like to also congratulate my fellow nominees for being recognized for their inspiring performances that have enriched our art form.”

- JOAQUIN PHOENIX, BEST ACTOR NOMINEE for JOKER

HILDUR GUĐNADÓTTIR

“I’m truly honored and proud to be recognized with an Academy Award nomination for my work on JOKER. Being invited into this illustrious group of talent and getting to take part in telling this story means the world to me. Todd Phillips is a master of his craft and it was wonderful to experience how he trusts and empowers his collaborators so they can deliver their best work possible. We see that in the way every element of the film has its space to shine, because he gives each element real weight. The brightest shining of those of course being Joaquin Phoenix´s performance, which was simply otherworldly. I’m grateful for having been invited on this journey of a lifetime with them and I congratulate all of my fellow nominees on their nominations.”

- HILDUR GUĐNADÓTTIR, ORIGINAL SCORE NOMINEE for JOKER

LAWRENCE SHER

"This is truly a dream come true. I’m one of those people that ever since I was a kid I religiously watched the Oscars. Each year I watched it like it’s my Super Bowl ordering pizza and filling out brackets with my friends and family. The show always reinvigorates my love for movies and the people who make them and inspires me to keep striving to be better with each project I do. So to wake up this morning and get this nomination from the Academy is beyond special. I’m so happy for all my fellow nominees in Cinematography, it’s quite an impressive list of craftspeople. The 11 Nominations for Joker makes me particularly proud, that the Academy members recognized so many for our work on this film and Todd’s 3 nominations are the most exciting of all – it all starts with him.”

- LAWRENCE SHER, BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY NOMINEE for JOKER

MARK BRIDGES

“I am so very happy and honored to be nominated for Costume Design for Joker, and to have been a part of the team that created this landmark film.”

- MARK BRIDGES, ORIGINAL COSTUME DESIGN NOMINEE for JOKER

JEFF GROTH

“It’s an honor to be nominated, and it’s incredible that the passion that went into making this film could be recognized in so many categories.”

- JEFF GROTH, BEST EDITING NOMINEE for JOKER

ALAN MURRAY

“I’m so proud for the Joker team, the dream has become a reality! Kudos to Todd Phillips for bringing it home.”

- ALAN MURRAY, BEST SOUND EDITING NOMINEE for JOKER

TOM OZANICH

“This is incredible! We all loved Joker as we put it together but we would never have imagined the reception it has received from audiences everywhere and now the Academy. I’m very proud of the work we’ve done and to be a part of this amazing team. Thank you, Todd for entrusting us with this gem! Thanks again to everyone on our fantastic crew with a special thanks to Jason Ruder, Kira Roessler and Unsun Song. And to Kim Waugh and everyone at Warner Bros. Thank you!”

- TOM OZANICH, BEST SOUND MIXING NOMINEE for JOKER

DEAN ZUPANCIC

“The track for Joker is like Arthur’s psychosis. It’s complex, bold, and disturbing when it needs to be. I’m honored and elated with gratitude to the Sound branch of the Academy for recognizing our work as one of the five best sound movies this past year. Congratulations to my partners and crew and congratulations to all the nominees for their incredible work.”

- DEAN ZUPANCIC, BEST SOUND MIXING NOMINEE for JOKER

TOD MAITLAND

“I’m so proud to be nominated with such an incredibly talented group of filmmakers! From the first day of filming this film was special: a great script, great director and the best performance I’ve witnessed in 40 years in the business. And congratulations to an amazing sound team that captured the true grit of Gotham and all the NY film craftsman who made it happen.”

- TOD MAITLAND, BEST SOUND MIXING NOMINEE for JOKER