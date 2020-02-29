Jonas Brothers celebrate a year of comeback song 'Sucker'

Los Angeles, Feb 29 (IANS) The Jonas Brothers took a walk down memory lane and celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of their comeback song "Sucker".

"Insane to think this time last year we had just officially shared the big news with you guys that we were releasing music together again. It's incredible to reflect on how crazy supportive you guys have been all year," the group, consisting of Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas, wrote alongside a collage on Instagram as Friday marked the 1-year anniversary of the release of the song, reports etonline.com.

"We really weren't sure if anyone would love 'Sucker' the way we did, and to see all the ways this song and the others from #HappinessBegins, have been a part of your lives this past year is just... wow. We're so grateful you guys keep coming back. We're so happy to have the best fans in the world. We're the lucky ones."

Nick also posted photos from the "Sucker" music video, the first with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. "We've had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we're all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can't help but realize how lucky we are," the 27-year-old singer wrote. "We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!"

Joe also posted a video of himself and his brothers singing "When you look me in the eyes", 10 days before their big return announcement.

"We were doing a little practicing for the NYC show at The Box we were planning to have on 'Sucker' release day," he explained.

"I'm always amazed that these songs still hold so much magic for us and you guys. Thanks so much for everything this past year. Also update - S**t still together."

Kevin also thanked their fans "for everything". "Truly. We are all so grateful for this journey and thankful we have you guys to share it with. Here's to another incredible year!!!" he added.

The music video of "Sucker", the band's first single together in six years, featured the singers' wives -- Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

Since then, the Jonas Brothers dropped their documentary, Chasing Happiness, released their album, Happiness Begins, and will soon be embarking on a Las Vegas residency.

--IANS

nn/bg