Jonas Brothers reveal their new album is coming 'soon'

Jonas Brothers have teased about their upcoming album which will be released "sooner" than people might think.

The pop band which comprises of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas is currently gearing up for the release of their second album 'Happiness Begins' ever since their return from hiatus last year.

The new album will be a follow-up to their 2009 album 'Lines Vines And Trying Times'. While they haven't confirmed the release date for the record yet, the band said new music will be coming "soon".

When asked about the new album on UK radio show 'Capital Breakfast', Nick Jonas said: "Soon. Probably sooner than you might think. It's done, that's the cool part, and there's even more new music coming as well."

The 'Sucker' hitmakers also dismissed rumours about their collaboration with their former Disney Channel co-star Miley Cyrus. During a conversation with co-host Vick Hope Nick said, "No, that’s not true, but there might be a feature or two.

This news comes after the group dropped a documentary film 'What A Man Gotta Do,' which they announced back in January at Las Vegas residency, and a highly-anticipated Grammys performance of the aforementioned recent single.