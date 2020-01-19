  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jonty Rhodes says 'Gully Boy' gave him 'goosebumps'

Jonty Rhodes says 'Gully Boy' gave him 'goosebumps'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Jan 2020 15:33:50 IST

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes finally got to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer "Gully Boy", which made him laugh, cry and gave him goosebumps.

Rhodes tweeted on January 17 that ever since he met actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, he had been listening to the film's soundtrack.

"Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial

@aliaa08 @kalkikanmani," he wrote.

Siddhant, who played the character of MC Sher in "Gully Boy", replied: "I am already excited! I'll be the lucky mascot!"

"Gully Boy" is based on the lives of rappers Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naezy, and Divine (Vivian Fernandes).

In "Gully Boy", Ranveer's character used rap as a tool to express his views on society and life in Dharavi, one of the largest slums of Asia. The film became a superhit on release in February 2019.

--IANS

dc/bc

NewsWhen Justin Bieber was asked to leave a gym?

When Justin Bieber was asked to leave a gym?

NewsHere's why Zoe Kravitz agreed to play 'Catwoman'?

Here's why Zoe Kravitz agreed to play 'Catwoman'?

NewsTANHAJI Ajay approaches super hit, Deepika's CHHAPAAK is average!

TANHAJI Ajay approaches super hit, Deepika's CHHAPAAK is average!

NewsDeepika Padukone's reaction after watching Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal trailer

Deepika Padukone's reaction after watching Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal trailer

NewsBhumi Pednekar's upcoming series to focus on health-related issues

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming series to focus on health-related issues

NewsFans go crazy for Sara Ali Khan

Fans go crazy for Sara Ali Khan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

Song Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film