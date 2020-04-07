Josh Gad back as beloved snowman Olaf

Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS) Actor Josh Gad is returning as the beloved snowman Olaf from the "Frozen" universe, with a series of new shorts titled "At Home With Olaf".

The new animated series was announced by Walt Disney Animation, reports ew.com.The shorts, announced via Disney Animation's official Twitter and YouTube accounts, were created entirely at home by Disney animator Hyrum Osmond, with Gad also providing voice work from home.

"My friends @alittlejelee ('Frozen' and 'Frozen II' writer-director Jennifer Lee) and @mrhyrum (Osmond) called me up one day and asked me if I would be able to record some dialogue and sounds as Olaf from home," Gad tweeted.

"These little shorts done from home by Hyrum & the @DisneyAnimation team are so charming & hopefully provide a smile during these scary times," he added.

The first short was released on Monday. Titled "Fun With Snow", the 41 second clip features Olaf lobbing snowballs in the woods.

The actor also spoke about the series in more detail during a Twitter Live session on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"The head of Disney Animation, Jennifer Lee, and a brilliant animator named Hyrum Osmond, who was the head animator on Olaf for the first Frozen and came back and did some work on the sequel, they called me and they said they were gonna do these little shorts, these animated shorts, from home," Gad began.

"Like, animate them from home, which is crazy but I guess you can do that, and they asked me if I, in turn, would provide vocal assistance and voice Olaf," he added.

The actor shared that it was a "little bit of a challenge" because he is "'not good technically", but decided to do as he believes they are releasing these shorts to "hopefully put a smile on your face every day".

