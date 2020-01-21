The official trailer of JUDY is here. It is the adaptation of End of the Rainbow by Peter Quilter. Jury Garland was an American singer and actress who attained international stardom as an actress in both musical and dramatic roles, The movie is based on her life.

The story of JUDY is a musical drama as she struggles between showbiz and looking after her kids.

Also Read: Golden Globes 2020: Renee Zellweger wins award for her biographical film

The makers released the trailer and captioned, “Watch the musical world of Judy Garland come to life as she juggles between showbiz and looking after her kids. “

The film follows Judy Garland's career during the last year of her life when she relocated her stage career to Britain. After some initial success for a run of sell-out concerts at the Talk of the Town in London, her efforts eventually stop making progress and even start to worsen due to health issues.

The film stars Renee Zellweger , Finn Wittrock , Rufus Sewell and others.

The film is slated to release on 24th January 2020.

Check out the trailer of ‘JUDY’ below