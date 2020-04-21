Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor join real-life COVID-19 warriors for new song

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Rannvijay Singha and Archana Puran Singh are among artistes who have come together for a song titled "Hum ek hai", aiming to spread positivity and unity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from a handful of celebrities, the song will also feature real-life heroes including police personnel, medical professionals and airline professionals.

Arjun Bijlani, Gautam Rode, Ranveer Brar, Urvashi Dholakia, Pankhuri Awasthi, Sukhmani Sadana, Rais Khan, Saheer Sheikh and Rohit Roy are also part of the song, which will be out on Thursday.

The track is sung and composed by Bishwajit Ghosh and written by Shree Sindhu.

"Coming up with this song was just a thought that came up and releasing it would just have not been possible without all the actors who collectively participated and contributed for a cause to spread a positive message. We all are in this battle of fighting against COVID 19 where the country together is trying to take as much precautions as possible and this song is just an attempt to bring a smile on the face of people and motivate them," Ghosh said.

"The credit goes to all celebrities and the real heroes like police, airline and medical professionals who spared precious time, showed trust in us and contributed to this video. Music helps us deal with so many problems and I am sure this melody will help us stand united as one, against this disaster and we will emerge victorious," said co-producer Mausam Shah.

The song is an initiative of Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality, and the project is produced by Fledge Entertainment.

