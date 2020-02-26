'Jurassic World 3' director announces new title
Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) "Jurassic World 3" director Colin Trevorrow announced the title of the third instalment of the franchise called "Jurassic World: Dominion"
Trevorrow took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced Day 1 of shooting along with the film's title, reports deadline.com.
It's Trevorrow's second time directing the dinosaur franchise, after J.A. Bayona took over for the second movie, 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom".
Trevorrow is also executive producing with filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing.
Through five movies, the "Jurassic" franchise in total has amassed north of $5 billion.
"Jurassic World: Dominion" is slated o hit the screens on June 11, 2021. Most of the "Jurassic Park" cast is back including names like -Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. They team up with "Jurassic World" stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
