  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Jurassic World 3' director announces new title

'Jurassic World 3' director announces new title

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Feb 2020 13:06:16 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) "Jurassic World 3" director Colin Trevorrow announced the title of the third instalment of the franchise called "Jurassic World: Dominion"

Trevorrow took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced Day 1 of shooting along with the film's title, reports deadline.com.

It's Trevorrow's second time directing the dinosaur franchise, after J.A. Bayona took over for the second movie, 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom".

Trevorrow is also executive producing with filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing.

Through five movies, the "Jurassic" franchise in total has amassed north of $5 billion.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" is slated o hit the screens on June 11, 2021. Most of the "Jurassic Park" cast is back including names like -Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. They team up with "Jurassic World" stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

--IANS

dc/in

NewsKatie Holmes talks about her nerve-racking experience in her forthcoming film – Brahms: The Boy II

Katie Holmes talks about her nerve-racking experience in her forthcoming film – Brahms: The Boy II

NewsKasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Anurag Basu to kill Prerna Sharma

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Anurag Basu to kill Prerna Sharma

NewsKalki Koechlin poses with her daughter in a monochrome picture

Kalki Koechlin poses with her daughter in a monochrome picture

NewsSanjay Kapoor shares a throwback picture of girl gang Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor shares a throwback picture of girl gang Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor

NewsPankaj Tripathi's character Angrezi Medium is a 'Guru Dakshina' to Irrfan Khan

Pankaj Tripathi's character Angrezi Medium is a 'Guru Dakshina' to Irrfan Khan

NewsMore than success, it's important to handle success, feels Arjun Bijlani

More than success, it's important to handle success, feels Arjun Bijlani

NewsSTATE OF SIEGE: 26/11 Trailer: Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani and Vivek Dahiya as Commandos to save trapped people

STATE OF SIEGE: 26/11 Trailer: Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani and Vivek Dahiya as Commandos to save trapped people

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of ButtaBomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

Song Lyrics of ButtaBomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

NewsKatie Holmes talks about her nerve-racking experience in her forthcoming film – Brahms: The Boy II

Katie Holmes talks about her nerve-racking experience in her forthcoming film – Brahms: The Boy II