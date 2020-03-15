  1. Home
'Jurassic World: Dominion' production suspended

15 Mar 2020

Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) The production of "Jurassic World: Dominion" has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The filming was going on in London since February, but work on the movie, along with other Universal Pictures projects including Flint Strong and the untitled Billy Eichner project, went on a hiatus on March 13, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A representative for the studio announced the decision was made "for the safety of all involved to delay the shoot indefinitely".

It's unknown if the delay will impact the original release date of June 2021.

Actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be returning for the movie, along with franchise original stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

