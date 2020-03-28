Jurnee Smollett files for divorce from Josiah Bell

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) "Birds Of Prey" actress Jurnee Smollett and musician Josiah Bell have split after almost 10 years of marriage.

According to a source, the actress, who is the sister of "Empire" star Jussie Smollet, has filed divorce papers to end her marriage to the 37-year-old musician, with whom she shares son Hunter, reports usmagazine.

Jurnee married Bell, 37, in 2010.

"We were best friends before we started even dating, so we had this really great foundation. I think one of the challenging things about any lasting relationship is that you have to be so vulnerable," she had told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2013.

"I think as human beings we try to hide our flaws and try to present this perfect person, this person we wish we were to our spouse when that causes so many troubles," she added.

Jurnee and Bell last posted about each other on social media in October 2019.

"In honor of my QUEEN'S special day, I'm going to let a clip from my upcoming EP #psistillloveyou speak for me," he captioned a picture of the pair set to the song at the time via Instagram.

