Justin Bieber has accepted a hockey challenge from NHL star Jordan Binnington.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal the challenge issued to him by the 26-year-old St. Louis Blues goaltender on Wednesday.

It all began when Binnington commented on one of Justin‘s posts, "10 breakaways me vs you. You score one on me I’ll dye my hair platinum blonde."

Justin Bieber then shared a screenshot of the hockey player's comment. He wrote: "How bout 10 thousand dollars to charity I score and you donate to a charity of my choice and we film it."

Neither Bieber nor Binnington has officially announced a timeline for the challenge yet, but we hope it does!