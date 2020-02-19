Justin Bieber gave a lot of credit to Ariana Grande after making an appearance during her Coachella set.

During his interview on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe, Bieber opened up about the how nervous he felt about his return to music and how Ariana inspired him in the process.

Also Read: Why Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin dont want to have kids soon?

The 25-year-old musician revealed how Ariana pushed him to end his hiatus during his appearance on stage alongside the pop star last year, revealing he initially struggled with anxiety over how his new project would be received.

"I was dealing with a lot of fear, a lot of just... was afraid of, at that point, just even the process," Justin shared. "What am I going to talk about again? Is it going to be received? I’m starting to compare with other artists."

"I think when I went on stage with Ariana Grande, I seen the reaction of how people reacted when I went on the stage. It was like, ‘Okay.’ She gave me kind of a boost of confidence and reminded me because it’d been so long since I’d been on stage. Just kind of reminded me what... Oh, this is what I do. This is what I’m good at. And I don’t need to run away from it."

Justin futher added, "I was running away. I think a lot of us need to take that when something’s hard. It’s almost like we need to run towards the pain and run towards the hurt rather than run away from it. I think you get kind of healing when it comes to that."

The experience only made the singer stronger by showing him how to confront his fears head-on rather than let them stop him.

Justin Bieber’s fifth album, 'Changes' dropped last Friday (February 14, 2020).