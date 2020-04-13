Easter Sunday is in full effect, as the cute couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated the holiday together with social distancing in Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old pop star and Baldwin posted sweet photos on their respective Instagram Stories as they recorded their Easter celebrations, complete with a feast of food.

Baldwin, 23, posted adorable candid snaps from their holiday celebrations with a collage of selfies featuring plenty of smiles, kisses and silly facial expressions.

"Love u, babe," Bieber captioned his own Instagram post.

The pair also spent their time cuddling at a nearby lake not farway from their home as they listened to music and enjoyed the view together.