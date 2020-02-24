Justin Bieber scores 7th No. 1 album on Billboard 200

  1. Home
Justin Bieber is youngest solo artist to have 7 No.1 albums (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Feb 2020 17:31:37 IST

Nearly five years after releasing his last full-length project, Justin Bieber has made his long-awaited return with his new album 'Changes' last week.

The album made a stunning entry into the Billboard charts and has scored top spot for the 7th time on Billboard 200 in its opening week.

According to Billboard, Bieber’s first album after nearly four years earned 231,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending on Feb. 20. The new album became the third highest debut of 2020 trailing behind Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By (279,000), and Manic by Halsey (239,000).

Bieber’s last studio album, 'Purpose', which debuted four years ago, also sweeped top spot.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker has achieved a huge feat, becoming the youngest solo artist to ever achieve seven No. 1 albums, beating the previous record-holder Elvis Presley.

Bieber's all the previous studio albums such as 'My World 2.0' (2010), 'Under The Mistletoe' (2011), 'Believe' (2012) and 'Purpose' (2015) bagged top spots on the charts. Meanwhile, two of his remix albums 'Never Say Never: The Remixes' (2011) and 'Believe Acoustic' (2013) have also reached to the number one spot on Billboard 200.

