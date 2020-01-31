Justin Bieber unfazed by social media flak over his moustache

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 20:00:01 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Pop singer Justin Bieber is not bothered by the criticism over his moustache.

Bieber decided to fire back at haters by uploading a new Instagram selfie that offers a closer, clearer view at his new look, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Along with the white-and-black post, he wrote: "My stash my life deal with it."

He additionally made use of his Instagram Story handle to share a series of his "stash life" images and screenshots of his friends who also sport a similar style.

Bieber's Thursday post was quick to gain support from some of the people close to him.

His wife Hailey Baldwin wrote: "Cute buggggggg".

Bieber's manager manager Scooter Braun simply referred to him as "Young Tom Selleck."

Chance The Rapper commented: "Let the handlebars grow in."

This was not the first time Bieber tried to grow his moustache. Back in May 2018, he shared a selfie of him with barely visible moustache and medium length hair which was down past his ears.

