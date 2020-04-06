Justin Theroux's romantic dinner with his ladylove

New York, April 6 (IANS) Actor Justin Theroux enjoyed a "date night" with his dog Kuma as he served his rescued dog dinner by candlelight.

While under coronavirus lockdown in his apartment here, the 48-year-old "Leftovers" star cooked up a treat for Kuma, who he adopted in 2018 in the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Harvey, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He served his Pit Bull mix at the table across from him.

"Tadaaaa," he captioned the first picture of his dog with a pink heart GIF over her head and a lit candle on the table on his Instagram Story.

In another video of his dog devouring her plate, he wrote, "That's it. That's the post."

Theroux has been treating his dog with love, since saving her life when she was left homeless in Texas, after the 2018 natural disaster. At that time, Kuma was named Sylvia. She suffered from multiple medical issues that caused her fur to fall out, revealing the pink skin underneath.

When a notice was posted online about the dog needing a permanent home, the local shelter got a message that a VIP client was interested in the dog. The VIP turned out to be Theroux, who was in Texas at the time.

The two have become inseparable since then. The actor is regularly spotted with her. Last week, the actor and former husband of actress Jennifer Aniston shared a hilarious set of Instagram Stories, with the dog interrupting his workout.

--IANS

sug/vnc