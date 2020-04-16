Justin Timberlake responds to Britney Spears' tribute

Britney Spears has paid a tribute to one of her former exes, Justin Timberlake nearly 20 years after their breakup.

The 'Toxic' singer reflected on their headline-making breakup on her Instagram on Wednesday, while dancing along to one of Justin Timberlake's famous songs.

Sporting nothing but a tiny crop top to showcase her abs and even smaller shorts, Spears shocked fans when she posted two videos showing her wearing barely any clothes and twirling around to her 'genius' ex-boyfriend's music.

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days !!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored," she wrote on Instagram.

"PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD !!!!!!"

Timberlake replied to Spears' post with a laughing emoji and a few raised hands.

The two pop stars dated each other in the late 90s and early 00s, until finally breaking up in winter 2002.

Timberlake is now married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012, while Spears is happily dating the very hot 26-year-old model-slash-personal trainer Sam Asghari.