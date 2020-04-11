  1. Home
  Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Apr 2020

A tribute to “the father of Indian social revolution”… MAHATMA JYOTIBA PHULE. Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, also known as Jyotiba Phule, was an Indian social activist, thinker, anti-caste social reformer and writer from Maharashtra. His work extended to many fields including eradication of untouchability and the caste system, and women's emancipation.

He is mostly known for his efforts in educating women and lower caste people. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women education in India. Phule started his first school for girls in 1848 in Pune at Tatyasaheb Bhide's residence or Bhidewada.

On 24 September 1873, he, along with his followers, he formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth) to attain equal rights for people from lower castes. People from all religions and castes could become a part of this association which worked for the upliftment of the oppressed classes. Phule is regarded as an important figure in the social reform movement in Lagrange.

