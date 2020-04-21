K.Jo's son plays 'diet police'

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Burgers are a strict no-no for Karan Johar, if he goes by the instructions of his "diet police" son Yash.

The filmmaker shared a hilarious video from their breakfast table on Tuesday where the family can be seen eating burgers.

When Karan Johar expressed his desire for eating burgers too, Yash replied with a smile: "No you will go fat!"

"My diet police betu boy Yash and baby girl Roohi #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season2," the filmmaker captioned on Instagram.

However, neither Yash nor Roohi seemed to be interested in burgers. While Roohi sat with a plate of potato chips and some tomato sauce, Yash's breakfast menu included a plastic clip used for hanging washed clothes!

--IANS

abh/vnc