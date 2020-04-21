  1. Home
  2. News
  3. K.Jo's son plays 'diet police'

K.Jo's son plays 'diet police'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 21:36:44 IST

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Burgers are a strict no-no for Karan Johar, if he goes by the instructions of his "diet police" son Yash.

The filmmaker shared a hilarious video from their breakfast table on Tuesday where the family can be seen eating burgers.

When Karan Johar expressed his desire for eating burgers too, Yash replied with a smile: "No you will go fat!"

"My diet police betu boy Yash and baby girl Roohi #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season2," the filmmaker captioned on Instagram.

However, neither Yash nor Roohi seemed to be interested in burgers. While Roohi sat with a plate of potato chips and some tomato sauce, Yash's breakfast menu included a plastic clip used for hanging washed clothes!

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsJennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Jennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

NewsKareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

NewsSanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

Sanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

NewsThis new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

This new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

NewsCOVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

COVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

NewsShah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

NewsJennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Jennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan

Song lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan