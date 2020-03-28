K-Pop star given 1-year jail term for sharing footage of rape victims

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Mar 2020 17:54:26 IST

Seoul, March 28 (IANS) K-pop star Choi Jong Hoon has been sentenced to one year in jail for filming his rape victims and sending the footage to his friends.

The 31-year-old disgraced star was previously sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting women who were "drunk and unable to

resist," along with singer Jung Joon Young, at two parties in 2016, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The former F.T. Island band member filmed and photographed their victims and shared the illegally-taken footage with his friends digitally.

Choi Jong Hoon was sentenced by Seoul Central District Court on March 27.

"On his charge of filming a woman's nude body, offering it to other people, and distributing pornographic material, he quickly and easily spread a video that could distort a sound sexual awareness, so the societal damage is great," the presiding judge said.

The singer was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for two years of probation, along with 80 hours in a sexual violence rehabilitation

program.

He is also banned from employment at children and youth facilities for five years.

The sentence also included a charge for attempted bribery, after he tried to give a police officer $1,639 to cover up his drink-driving arrest in 2016.

Jung Joon Young is serving six years in prison for his involvement inthe activity.

--IANS

dc/vnc

