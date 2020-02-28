  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BTS cancels Korea gigs amid coronavirus scare

BTS cancels Korea gigs amid coronavirus scare

BTS cancels Korea gigs amid coronavirus scare (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Feb 2020 16:43:11 IST

Popular South Korean boy band BTS has cancelled a pan-South Korea concert tour over coronavirus concerns.

According to a post on an official BTS Twitter handle, 'Map Of The Soul' tour shows scheduled on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Seoul's Jamsil Olympic Stadium have been called off. Ticket buyers are automatically refunded the price of their purchase, reports variety.com.

Also Read: Song Lyrics of 'ON' by BTS

"It is unavoidable that the concert must be cancelled without further delay," reads their announcement in Korean.

"Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration," the band added.

The Seoul shows were originally scheduled to be the opening shows of a world tour, but with the cancellation their first date will now likely be with in Santa Clara, California, on April 25 .

Fans have speculated that the Seoul shows may be cancelled with their recent addition of a third show in Los Angeles at the Rose Bowl.

Related Topics

NewsStupid love: Lady Gaga turns into futuristic warrior princess in new music video

Stupid love: Lady Gaga turns into futuristic warrior princess in new music video

NewsVidyut Jammwal gets a new 'beast'

Vidyut Jammwal gets a new 'beast'

NewsTaylor Swift drops new music video 'The Man'

Taylor Swift drops new music video 'The Man'

NewsAmanda Bynes opens up about 'terrifying experience'

Amanda Bynes opens up about 'terrifying experience'

NewsAjay Devgn to star in Tamil movie 'Kaithi' remake

Ajay Devgn to star in Tamil movie 'Kaithi' remake

News'Rumble' trailer: Giant monsters gear up to participate in professional wrestling

'Rumble' trailer: Giant monsters gear up to participate in professional wrestling

NewsBTS cancels Korea gigs amid coronavirus scare

BTS cancels Korea gigs amid coronavirus scare

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'React' by The Pussycat Dolls

Song Lyrics of 'React' by The Pussycat Dolls

NewsStupid love: Lady Gaga turns into futuristic warrior princess in new music video

Stupid love: Lady Gaga turns into futuristic warrior princess in new music video