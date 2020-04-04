  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Kabir Singh' actor Kunal Thakur's sweet b'day wish for co-star Soham Majumdar

'Kabir Singh' actor Kunal Thakur's sweet b'day wish for co-star Soham Majumdar

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Apr 2020 18:17:23 IST

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) "Kabir Singh" saw actors Kunal Thakur and Soham Majumdar playing best friends to Shahid Kapoor's titular character. Interestingly, Soham and Kunal are great friends off-screen too.

On Soham's birthday on April 4, Kunal shared a few raving words.

"When we first met, we never thought that we will be such great friends. We started resonating well when we spoke during the shoot. The journey of 'Kabir Singh' was great. Soham is a great and multi-faceted performer. He is a great singer, he also plays the guitar," said Kunal.

"When we last met in Mumbai, we had a great time bonding with each other. Today is his birthday and I wish him all the very best of everything. Our off-screen chemistry has helped us give some nice on-screen performances. I have learnt a lot from him. Wish and pray that our friendship has a great journey ahead," he added.

Kunal had recently joined the cast of the TV show "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

"'Kasauti...' is my debut on television and it couldn't have been better, because this is a legendary show. I grew up watching this show. TV as a medium is new to me but it's great fun," Kunal had said about "Kasauti...", which is a reboot of the 2001 show of the same name.

Soham on the other hand, starred in a Bengali movie film titled "Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti".

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs