'Kabir Singh' actor Kunal Thakur's sweet b'day wish for co-star Soham Majumdar

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) "Kabir Singh" saw actors Kunal Thakur and Soham Majumdar playing best friends to Shahid Kapoor's titular character. Interestingly, Soham and Kunal are great friends off-screen too.

On Soham's birthday on April 4, Kunal shared a few raving words.

"When we first met, we never thought that we will be such great friends. We started resonating well when we spoke during the shoot. The journey of 'Kabir Singh' was great. Soham is a great and multi-faceted performer. He is a great singer, he also plays the guitar," said Kunal.

"When we last met in Mumbai, we had a great time bonding with each other. Today is his birthday and I wish him all the very best of everything. Our off-screen chemistry has helped us give some nice on-screen performances. I have learnt a lot from him. Wish and pray that our friendship has a great journey ahead," he added.

Kunal had recently joined the cast of the TV show "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

"'Kasauti...' is my debut on television and it couldn't have been better, because this is a legendary show. I grew up watching this show. TV as a medium is new to me but it's great fun," Kunal had said about "Kasauti...", which is a reboot of the 2001 show of the same name.

Soham on the other hand, starred in a Bengali movie film titled "Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti".

