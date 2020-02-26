'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' fame Manish Goel wants to write a book
Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actor Manish Goel, who is best known for his roles in TV serials like "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii" and "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", would love to write a book of poetry.
"Writing poetry wasn't a planned idea. Actually it just happened with span of time. I'm habitual of writing diaries. Then I started writing social media posts. People started loving it and that's what encouraged me to put more efforts on writing. I ended up writing poems and I'm really receiving a good response from the readers," Manish said.
"As a creative person, I would love to come up with a book. My life has been a rollercoaster. I'm sure we all have ups and downs. But there is a goal, a destiny to achieve and at the end of the day we can't give up. So that's something which I have followed all my life to live every dream of mine. And I am seriously looking forward to live the dream of writing my book," he added.
Manish was last seen in "Nimki Vidhayak".
