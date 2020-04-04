  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kailash Kher plans a series of virtual concerts with music artistes

Kailash Kher plans a series of virtual concerts with music artistes

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Apr 2020 20:37:48 IST

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Singer Kailash Kher was set to play live from his home on April 5 for fans but he has moved the date. He now plans to bring together various music artistes for a series of virtual concerts.

"The virtual concert planned for April 5 has been pushed. Though there will be a big announcement by me and some of the eminent singers of the nation," he said.

However, there is a good news for his fans.

"Since my virtual concert was announced yesterday (April 3), there has been an overwhelming outpouring of support from the industry, the media and the people. Several artistes and musicians have expressed their willingness to join the movement 'Prakash Alokan' and spread the light through our music and art forms," said the "Teri deewani" hitmaker.

"We are now planning a series of virtual concerts that will see the nation's artistes coming together," he added.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to light lamps on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes to dispel the darkness caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsPeter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Peter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend