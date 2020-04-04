Kailash Kher plans a series of virtual concerts with music artistes

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Singer Kailash Kher was set to play live from his home on April 5 for fans but he has moved the date. He now plans to bring together various music artistes for a series of virtual concerts.

"The virtual concert planned for April 5 has been pushed. Though there will be a big announcement by me and some of the eminent singers of the nation," he said.

However, there is a good news for his fans.

"Since my virtual concert was announced yesterday (April 3), there has been an overwhelming outpouring of support from the industry, the media and the people. Several artistes and musicians have expressed their willingness to join the movement 'Prakash Alokan' and spread the light through our music and art forms," said the "Teri deewani" hitmaker.

"We are now planning a series of virtual concerts that will see the nation's artistes coming together," he added.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to light lamps on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes to dispel the darkness caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

