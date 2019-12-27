Kailash Kher's song against political corruption in Delhi

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Dec 2019 19:25:31 IST

New Delhi: Kailash Kher has recorded a new song, 'Bol re Dilli bol. The song is composed by Pravesh Mallick and written by Annu Rizvi.

The song, composed by Parvesh Mallick, is a part of an upcoming web series called, 'Transparency: Pardarshita' produced and directed by Dr Raizada for Munish Raizada Films.

The web series is about India Against Corruption (IAC) and the song establishes the theme of the show, portraying the sentiment of the common man, in the process aiming to make a strong statement against political corruption.

Munish Raizada is a Chicago-based neonatologist. The song is released under Ditto Music label.

