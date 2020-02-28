Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan (How Is This Friendship) is an Indian television series that aired on MTV India from 21 July 2014 to 31 December 2015. A third season premiered on Voot on 15 May 2018.

The show is split into three seasons, the first one focusing on how love becomes important over friendship in Manik's life through Nandini changing his life. The second season is more of an epilogue of the first, on how each person lives start to change and evolve.

Manik and Nandini’s chemistry made the audiences to fall for them. The duo has a separate fan base and Parth and Niti’s place in their fans’ hearts is irreplaceable.

Parth and Niti’s romantic performances took MANAN’s romance to the next level. The duo’s comfort level was highly visible in their romantic scenes. Fans are still waiting to see them back together with the season 4 of the series.

We have a list of songs from the serial ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’. Check out the songs below:

Passionate songs from the serial 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan'

All songs from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Teri Meri Dosti song