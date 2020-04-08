Kajal Aggarwal bakes carrot cake, shares recipe with fans

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 16:43:10 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) This lockdown period has brought to limelight the culinary skills of many of our filmstars. After Alia Bhatt recently stunned everyone with her grain-free paleo banana bread, it is now the turn of South actress Kajal Aggarwal to show off her carrot cake-baking skills.

The cake is gluten free, sugar free and low calorie one.

Sharing a photo of the carrot cake, the actress captioned: "Carrot cake. Perfect teatime snack to satisfy those mid-day cravings. #glutenfree #sugarfree #lowcalorie #paleo #homemade (recipe courtesy: @shaanadiya )

Recipe:

11/2 cup almond flour

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground ginger (optional)

3 eggs

2 tbsp honey

1/8th cup coconut oil (ghee/ butter)

1.5 cups grated carrots

1/2 cup lightly toasted pecan nuts (or any nuts of your choice)

1 tbsp flax seeds (optional) 1/2 tsp orange rind (optional)

2-3 dates

Mix well and bake at 180 degrees for 30-35 mins."

The actress added: "Yummy and really easy to make enjoy! (Ps- This was almost over within 15 mins of being transferred on a plate, hence taking a final picture was very difficult! I served it with a side of fresh banana nice-cream!)."

