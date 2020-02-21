  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kajal Aggarwal's first look from her next Tollywood film revealed

Kajal Aggarwal's first look from her next Tollywood film revealed

Kajal Aggarwal's first look from her next Tollywood film revealed (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Feb 2020 14:45:47 IST

The first look of actress Kajal Aggarwal from her upcoming film "Mosagallu" starring Vishnu Manchu is out.

Kajal, who will be seen as the female lead in her next Tollywood film "Mosagallu", took to Twitter and shared her first look from the film.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan wraps up 'Coolie No 1' shoot

In the poster, Kajal looks dramatic in a white sleeveless blazer.

The film, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, also features Suniel Shetty in a lead role. The movie is based on a true story about the world's biggest IT scam.

Sunil will be seen playing a police officer, while Kajal and actress Ruhani Singh are in the female lead roles.

The movie will be released worldwide this summer.

Related Topics

NewsVarun Dhawan wraps up 'Coolie No 1' shoot

Varun Dhawan wraps up 'Coolie No 1' shoot

NewsHrithik Roshan wins 'Best Actor' at Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Award

Hrithik Roshan wins 'Best Actor' at Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Award

NewsAditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar set the stage ablaze

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar set the stage ablaze

NewsJustin Bieber falls victim to hacking in MGM hotel breach

Justin Bieber falls victim to hacking in MGM hotel breach

NewsWilliam Brent Bell to direct 'Orphan' prequel

William Brent Bell to direct 'Orphan' prequel

NewsKaty Perry faints on 'American Idol' auditions set

Katy Perry faints on 'American Idol' auditions set

NewsRadhika Madan turns vegan for Angrezi Medium!

Radhika Madan turns vegan for Angrezi Medium!

Fashion & LifestyleElli AvRam's new look gives us major 'Tomb Raider' vibes

Elli AvRam's new look gives us major 'Tomb Raider' vibes

NewsShaan's new romantic song 'Main tujhko yaad karta hoon' out now

Shaan's new romantic song 'Main tujhko yaad karta hoon' out now