Kajal Aggarwal raised the heartbeats of every youngster

Singham fame actress Kajal Aggarwal is currently vacationing in the Maldives has now taken the internet by storm with her bikini photos from the picturesque location. Dressed in a multi-colored bikini, the actress looked breathtaking as she enjoys a flamingo pool float.

Kajal Aggarwal is seen enjoying with her family. Kajal Aggarwal has also appeared in many Bollywood films. She will soon be seen in Mumbai Saga and Indian 2. Kajal Aggarwal is more famous in the South Indian film industry and she has worked in many films there.

Now the actress is going to be the next celebrity to make it to Madame Tussauds. Kajal Aggarwal’s wax figure will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore on 5th February 2020.

Check out the Kajal Aggarwal's pictures and video below:

Zoom in to see what made my soul truly happy! #chasingdolphins ! Witnessed schools of adorable ones playing gleefully besides our speed boat. #dolphinsaremyspiritanimal #imconvinced 😍🐬🐬 Marco, @reethifaruwatersports ensured we saw these magnificent creatures, up close even though the weather gods were not in the mood for favours 😋

Family time

Me and my other half will see you in Singapore on 05/02/2020 ! 🤣💁🏻‍♀️ (how could I not say that?! 😋)