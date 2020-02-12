  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Feb 2020 13:08:13 IST

My Name Is Khan has been 10 years today. Kajol took to her social media to celebrate 10 years of My Name Is Khan. Reminisces special memories by sharing an emotional post!.

This post has written that Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories!   #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan. 

The pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is well-liked. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have done a lot of movies together like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among other Dilwale.

Both were last seen in Dilwale Movie. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's lead role and today this movie has 10 years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Om Raut’s period drama, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. She was seen reuniting with her husband Ajay Devgn in the film. The movie also starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen making a special cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The superstar is yet to officially announce his next.

Check out Kajol's post below:

10 years of My Name Is Khan 

 

Kajol celebrates 10 years of My Name Is Khan 

