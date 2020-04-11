  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kajol crosses 10-million mark on Insta, thanks fans the 'K3G' way

Kajol crosses 10-million mark on Insta, thanks fans the 'K3G' way

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Apr 2020 16:06:54 IST

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Kajol is extremely happy on garnering over 10 million followers on Instagram. On Saturday, she took to the the photo sharing application to thank her fans.

"This is a shout out to my Insta fam who have shown love to the reel and real me so much ! Gratefully, yours Kajol," she wrote.

Along with her thank-you note, she posted a small dance clip of her from the film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", clearly to convey her joy.

On the film front, Kajol, who was last seen in the short film "Devi", is all set to make her digital debut with the Netflix film "Tribhanga".

A drama set in Mumbai, "Tribhanga" weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to a modern-day milieu. The storyline looks at the importance of family in everyday lives. It is directed by Renuka Shahane.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

NewsCovid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

Covid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

NewsJyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

NewsShoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

NewsVivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

NewsTejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Tejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

Song Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

FeaturePyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic