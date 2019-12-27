  1. Home
Kajol Devgn spoke about helicopter parenting

Ajay Devgn and Kajol
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Dec 2019 15:30:24 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan known for her bindaas attitude and a loving mom to Taimur Ali Khan is back with her popular radio show ‘What Women Want 2’ on 104.8 Ishq.

Also read: CAA protests: Kajol feels there is an important change in the society

In an engaging conversation with DDLJ’s queen Kajol Devgn, she spoke about helicopter parenting, who is more protective between her and Ajay, good-cop and bad-cop parenting among others.

Talking about her and Ajay’s relationship with Kids and if they ever control the latter, Kajol said, “I don’t believe in controlling at all. I somewhere strike a perfect balance.

I do tell them what is right and wrong as I believe there is a fine line between giving children a grid to grow up with and becoming overwhelming to the point that they can’t grow. And when it comes to Ajay, he is very much involved with them.

He comes across as calm and composed but he is actually the opposite as a parent. There is no chill and cool when his kids are concerned. He wants to know everything about everything.”

