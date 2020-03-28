Kajol expressing her love for the traditional attire

Bollywood has always amazed us with the lifestyle of celebrities. One such factor of their lives which delights us is their outfits. Every star has their own style of presenting themselves and they make sure that whether it is a red carpet event or a film promotion, they showcase their style with panache.

In this era of westernization, there are few who undoubtedly choose the traditional attire when they step out and one such Bollywood diva who you can always find slaying in a saree is Kajol. Be it any event, we have seen Kajol draped in an excellent saree a number of times and her look is always breathtaking.

Also Read: Gudi Padwa 2020: Rashami Desai, Sunny Leone, Jennifer Winget and other celebs flaunt their Maharashtrian outfits

Kajol, while sharing about her love for sarees, says, “I do love western outfits, but saree makes you stand apart in a crowd and I find them to be more comfortable and I prefer wearing a saree at every event possible.”

Kajol’s love for saree is not hidden from anyone and neither is her stunning collection as her social media is flooded with her pictures of adorning some gorgeous creations. On this, Kajol adds, “I have a different kind of attachment to sarees, so I keep purchasing them. And yes, I do have a substantial saree collection in which I am in love with.”

With such grace and beauty, we cannot wait to see the actress acing the fashion game in future.

Kajol in Pink saree

Kajol in black saree

Kajol looks so beautiful in saree

Kajol in yellow saree

Kajol was snapped in a gorgeous blue-hued saree with vibrant floral embroidery.