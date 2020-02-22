  1. Home
  3. Kajol looks beautiful in this Banarasi saree

Kajol Devgn
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Feb 2020 11:39:30 IST

Bollywood actress Kajol looks so cute in this Banarasi saree. She is one of those actors whose beauty is increasing with age. This time when the actress posted her pictures on Instagram wearing a Lemon Green color saree, the fans were once again giving her heart.

Kajol wore a sleeveless blouse with this beautiful sari, with deep square and bow design at the back. To flaunt it, Kajol also put her silky hair on a shoulder giving a straight look.

Kajol last has seen in TANHAJI – THE UNSUNG WARRIOR. In this movie, she will be working with Ajay Devgn.

