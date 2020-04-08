Kajol reveals she 'likes' Raavan

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 20:47:20 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol has revealed that she 'likes' Raavan, that too on an occasion like Hanuman Jayanti!

On Wednesday, Kajol took to Instagram to share a photo where she can be seen reading Amish Tripathi's book "Raavan". The actress captioned: "Rereading my library. Sorry I'm working!" #pickabook #friendsforlife."

Commenting on the actress' post, author Amish Tripathi commented: "Hope you like Raavan (the book, that is!)

Replying to his comment, Kajol wrote: "like them both."

Incidentally, Wednesday happens to be Hanuman Jayanti.

With Kajol reading the "Ram Chandra" series book and expressing her preference for "Raavan", is there a plan to take it to the big screen, wonders fans.

