Kajol shares a secret about Ajay Devgn

Kjaol and Ajay Devgn
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020 15:31:37 IST

Star Plus’ popular dance reality show Dance + 5 has been impressing viewers all over. The fantastic dance performances by contestants and comical acts by the host Raghav have struck a chord with television audiences across the country.

On the recent shoot, Super Star Ajay Devgan made a grand appearance on the sets with Kajol for promotion of his upcoming movie – Tanhaji, The Unsung Warrior.

Both Kajol & Ajay Devgn were visibly impressed with the unbelievable talent of all the contestants on Dance + 5. The participants were also ready with a surprise act for the megastar as he has made a mark for himself in Bollywood with Tanhaji being his 100th movie!

The special tribute for Ajay was choreographed on some of his best movie songs, the entire act was so entertaining that Ajay couldn’t hold himself back and joined the dancers on stage and even shook a leg with them.

A source from the sets revealed, “Everyone on sets was excited because of Ajay and Kajol being present for the shoot. In fact, Ajay Devgn also danced with the contestants!

Kajol shared a little secret about Ajay Devgn that he rarely dances on reality shows and that he has really loved this specific act which is why he decided to be a part of it along with everyone or he would have never stepped on the stage! It was a fitting tribute to the superstar who has completed 100 remarkable movies in Bollywood.”

It would be interesting to watch the Singham star show off his dancing skills on India’s most loved dance reality show – Dance + 5!

Check out the video below:

