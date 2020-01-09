Kajol suffered a miscarriage during 'K3G'

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress Kajol has opened up about suffering from a miscarriage during the release of her 2001 movie "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" ("K3G").

She shared about the unfortunate incident while interacting with Humans of Bombay. She also shared their post on Instagram.

Talking about her miscarriage, Kajol recalled: "I was pregnant during 'K3G', but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day - the film had done so well, but it wasn't a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that - it was tough. But eventually it worked out - we had Nysa and Yug and our family's complete."

The actress has also recollected how she met actor Ajay Devgn on the set of a film and how they fell for each other. She shared: "We met 25 years ago, on the set of 'Hulchul'. I was ready for the shot and asked, 'Where's my hero?' Someone pointed him out - he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I b**ched about him! We began talking on set and became friends."

"I was dating someone at the time and so was he...I've even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed - it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it!"

Kajol, who is married to Ajay for 21 years now, also shared how her father had objected to their marriage initially. "We'd been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn't talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm and he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal - we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together."

On the work front, Kajol and Ajay will be seen together in the movie "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior". While Ajay plays Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare.

