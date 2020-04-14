Kal Penn relates to a mongoose!

Los Angeles, April 14 (IANS) Indian origin actor in Hollywood, actor Kal Penn, says he has a lot in common with the character of Mikku the mongoose, which he has voiced in the animated show "Mira, Royal Detective". He also finds Mikku extremely adorable.

"I have a lot in common with Mikku. We both love to eat a lot," Kal said

"Mikku is also super inquisitive in his own way so he's very excited to take direction from Mira and learn through her and help her out however he can," he added.

Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, "Mira, Royal Detective" follows the life of Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen.

The series features an all-star cast of prominent South Asian actors including Jameela Jamil, Freida Pinto, Hannah Simone, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aasif Mandvi and Aparna Nancherla amongst others. It also introduced 16-year-old newcomer Leela Ladnier as the voice of Mira. The show airs in India on Disney Channel India.

Earlier in an interview to IANS, talking about the show, Kal said: "When I first heard about the show, read the script, I was selfishly very excited towards it. I would get to do something for kids, because my earlier works (comedy or drama) were not that child friendly. And now, I have nieces and nephews so that was quite exciting to me. Next was obviously the whole South Asian cast and that it takes place in a fictional land of India, that was real fun. Then, I came to know the South Asian American performers as the cast that was a rarity in any kind of art (action or cartoon)."

"So I think it was a perfect combination. My character Mikku is super adorable and he wears these glasses and I was like, it is going to be the most fun and at the same time a meaningful project to be a part of," he added.

