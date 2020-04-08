  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kaley Cuoco says lockdown forced her to move in with husband

Kaley Cuoco says lockdown forced her to move in with husband

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 14:31:29 IST

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) The COVID-19 lockdown has forced actress Kaley Cuoco to move in with her husband Karl Cook of more than a year.

"The Big Bang Theory" actress married Cook in 2018, but she told US late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel they still weren't officially living together when they were told to start self-isolating in a bid to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Having recently moving in to a new place, Cuoco said: "We've been married a year and a half, have been together almost four years, and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together. It's been great for our relationship. And we like each other, we realise!"

"We moved in and I can't find anything, but the house is great. I think Karl would love it if I found my make-up at some point."

She also shared that she hasn't been too busy during her time in lockdown, telling Kimmel she's been doing "a lot of drinking" during her newfound free time.

"We don't have kids, we have 17,000 animals, so (we are) trying to keep them occupied and happy," said Cuoco, who plays Penny in the comedy sci-fi show.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsLizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

Lizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

NewsPaul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

Paul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

NewsMasakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

NewsAli Fazal reunites with Mirzapur team for a romantic music video

Ali Fazal reunites with Mirzapur team for a romantic music video

NewsAmitabh Bachchan and other celebs is all hearts & praises for Anurag Kashyap's film 'Bamfaad'

Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs is all hearts & praises for Anurag Kashyap's film 'Bamfaad'

NewsJennifer Lopez admits her wedding plan with Alex Rodriguez is affected by ongoing Covid-19 scare

Jennifer Lopez admits her wedding plan with Alex Rodriguez is affected by ongoing Covid-19 scare

FeatureEk Veer Ki Ardaas Veera serial songs starring Shivin Narang and Digangana Suryavanshi

Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera serial songs starring Shivin Narang and Digangana Suryavanshi

NewsHere's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts (Friends Theme song)

Song Lyrics of 'I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts (Friends Theme song)