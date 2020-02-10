Kalki Koechlin gave birth to a loving daughter

Kalki Koechlin, who has been pregnant with a baby of her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, recently delivered a sweet little baby girl Sappho.

On Sunday, Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes on the arrival of the munchkin in her life. And wrote, 'Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus.

Let's give her some space🌬️ Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty.

The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.

And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC'.

