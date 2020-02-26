Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs of her along with her daughter. And wrote, "The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep-deprived bliss✨ Thanks for the perfect photo @salomerebello".

This picture shows Kalki with her daughter. In this picture, Sappho is seen sleeping comfortably on her mother's lap. Kalki has closed her eyes and has a smile on her face.

Kalki Koechlin, who has been pregnant with a baby of her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, recently delivered a sweet little baby girl Sappho. Soon after Kalki posted the photo, her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan left a comment on the photo and called it ‘Beautiful’.

Kalki and her boyfriend have kept their daughter Sappho. Kalki has also been posting her pictures during her pregnancy.

