Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Feb 2020 11:54:49 IST

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs of her along with her daughter. And wrote, "The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep-deprived bliss✨ Thanks for the perfect photo @salomerebello".

This picture shows Kalki with her daughter. In this picture, Sappho is seen sleeping comfortably on her mother's lap. Kalki has closed her eyes and has a smile on her face.

Kalki Koechlin, who has been pregnant with a baby of her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, recently delivered a sweet little baby girl Sappho. Soon after Kalki posted the photo, her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan left a comment on the photo and called it ‘Beautiful’.

Kalki and her boyfriend have kept their daughter Sappho. Kalki has also been posting her pictures during her pregnancy.

Check out the Kalki Koechlin and her daughter's photo below:

