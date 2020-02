Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang's Dreamy Wedding

Kamya Punjabi, who plays mother-in-law in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki got married on Monday. Kamya is married to her bae Shalabh Dong. Photos of every function of Kamya's wedding have been well-liked on social media.

Kamya wore a gold and red color lehenga in which she looked very beautiful. At the same time, Shalabh wore a sherwani in cream color.

Kamya's daughter Aara and Shalabh's son were also present at the wedding and in fact, Aara was involved in finalizing most of the arrangements.

Check out the Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dong wedding photo below:

