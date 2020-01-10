Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says the film world has always made fun of her English, despite which she has always kept Hindi as her priority.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Friday, sharing a clip of the actress. In the video, Kangana is seen urging everyone to give importance to Hindi.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut opens up on her dream man

She said in Hindi: "Today on Hindi Diwas, lets take 'Panga' with English but with love. Hindi is our national language but the nation worries speaking it... 'A,B,C' comes out with confidence but 'ka, kha, ga' doesn't come out with that much confidence... Parents also say with full pride that their children speak amazing English..." Kangana is heard saying in the video.

"If you are weak in English, then you feel ashamed but if your Hindi is weak then there is not even a line of worry on the forehead... Bhasha becomes the password of social circle and sometimes the certificate of our talent."

"The film world has always made fun of my English...and critcised it. But still I've kept Hindi language as my priority for which I could expand my reach and achieve major success," she said.

The 32-year-old actress, who currently awaits the release of her next film "Panga", urged all mothers to teach their children Hindi.

"I urge all mothers the way they treat their children with 'desi ghee laddoo' with love... the same way they should teach them Hindi because the taste you get in 'desi ghee paranthas' you don't get that taste in pizzas and burgers. And the love is in the word 'ma', it's not the same in the word 'mom'," she said.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "Panga" revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player.

"Panga" is scheduled to release on January 24, and it also features Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta.