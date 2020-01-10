  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kangana on JNU violence: Don't make it a national issue

Kangana on JNU violence: Don't make it a national issue

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020 16:46:27 IST

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has finally opened about the campus violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, saying the incident should not be turned into a national or political issue.

"The attack on students in JNU is currently being investigated. It's understood that there are two sides, namely JNU and ABVP, two different unions, in the university," said Kangana, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the promotion of her upcoming film, "Panga", according to a hindustantimes.com report.

Kangana recalled a gang war she had witnessed during her college days in Chandigarh.

"Gang war is quite common during college life. I used to stay at a girls' hostel alongside a boys' hostel, where people were followed and murdered in broad daylight. A boy once jumped into our hostel and was about to get killed by a mob, but our hostel manager saved him," she said.

The actress aded that the police should take the perpetrators into custody.

"I would like to say that these gang wars are managed by powerful and dangerous people, which leaves both the sides hurt. Such things should not be made into a national issue.

"Police should take perpetrators into custody and give them four slaps each. Such people are found everywhere in every street and college, and they should not be made national issue because they don't deserve it," she added.

On January 5, several masked individuals entered JNU campus and thrashed students and teachers with wooden and metal rods.

At least 20 students were admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with severe injuries, including the Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsSanaya Irani's adorable birthday wish for 'French Fry' Drashti Dhami

Sanaya Irani's adorable birthday wish for 'French Fry' Drashti Dhami

NewsKajol shares a secret about Ajay Devgn

Kajol shares a secret about Ajay Devgn

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

NewsHindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

Hindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

NewsSalman Khan's upcoming film to release on Eid 2021

Salman Khan's upcoming film to release on Eid 2021

NewsZareen Khan to make her TV debut

Zareen Khan to make her TV debut

NewsMarvel's 'Doctor Strange' sequel to have new director

Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' sequel to have new director

NewsHow Tom Holland landed in Robert Downey Jr's 'Dolittle'?

How Tom Holland landed in Robert Downey Jr's 'Dolittle'?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'You should be sad' by Halsey

Song Lyrics of 'You should be sad' by Halsey