Kangana Ranaut birthday: Fan wishes pour in on social media

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut turned a year older on Monday, and her fans took to social media to send in good wishes to the actress.

One user wrote: "Many many happy returns of the day #KanganaRanaut ma'am. #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut."

"Happy birthday to the most talented and versatile Queen of Bollywood #KanganaRanaut. We wish her all the love and happiness," wrote another.

One used said: "Happy Birthday to 2 of the most honest and impactful ladies of India - @smritiirani & the #KanganaRanaut."

As she turned 33, the actress conveyed her gratitude to her well-wishers in a video message. She also remembered Bhagat Singh on his death anniversary by reciting a few lines from Kaifi Azmi's poem. She also renders Mohammad Rafi's 1964 track "Kar chale hum fida jaan-O-tan saathiyon" song from the movie "Haqeeqat".

One user said: "It feels good when you know two of d most strong women sharing the same day of bdae who're rulling in their field The one is bae #KanganaRanaut whose the queen of bollywood & d second one is @smritiirani who's the queen of Amethi."

"One and only actress who is perfect as a human being and as an artist too. A superstar but yet a devotee and ground rooted. A pure nationalist and proud of Himachal. #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut," said another.

One shared: "Kangana Ranaut is truly an example of hardwork pays off! An epitome of beauty, courage, success and feminism. Happy birthday #KanganaRanaut you truly are the queen of Bollywood."

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in action film "Dhaakad" and "Thalaivi", a biopic of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. She also has "Tejas" coming up, where she plays an Air Force pilot.

