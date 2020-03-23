  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kangana Ranaut birthday: Fan wishes pour in on social media

Kangana Ranaut birthday: Fan wishes pour in on social media

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 16:36:21 IST

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut turned a year older on Monday, and her fans took to social media to send in good wishes to the actress.

One user wrote: "Many many happy returns of the day #KanganaRanaut ma'am. #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut."

"Happy birthday to the most talented and versatile Queen of Bollywood #KanganaRanaut. We wish her all the love and happiness," wrote another.

One used said: "Happy Birthday to 2 of the most honest and impactful ladies of India - @smritiirani & the #KanganaRanaut."

As she turned 33, the actress conveyed her gratitude to her well-wishers in a video message. She also remembered Bhagat Singh on his death anniversary by reciting a few lines from Kaifi Azmi's poem. She also renders Mohammad Rafi's 1964 track "Kar chale hum fida jaan-O-tan saathiyon" song from the movie "Haqeeqat".

One user said: "It feels good when you know two of d most strong women sharing the same day of bdae who're rulling in their field The one is bae #KanganaRanaut whose the queen of bollywood & d second one is @smritiirani who's the queen of Amethi."

"One and only actress who is perfect as a human being and as an artist too. A superstar but yet a devotee and ground rooted. A pure nationalist and proud of Himachal. #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut," said another.

One shared: "Kangana Ranaut is truly an example of hardwork pays off! An epitome of beauty, courage, success and feminism. Happy birthday #KanganaRanaut you truly are the queen of Bollywood."

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in action film "Dhaakad" and "Thalaivi", a biopic of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. She also has "Tejas" coming up, where she plays an Air Force pilot.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsHrithik Roshan finds a fanboy in Shahid Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan finds a fanboy in Shahid Kapoor

NewsArti Singh Postpones Pre-Birthday Maldives Trip Owing To CoronaVirus

Arti Singh Postpones Pre-Birthday Maldives Trip Owing To CoronaVirus

NewsMiley Cyrus blames exclusion of gay friends for quitting church

Miley Cyrus blames exclusion of gay friends for quitting church

NewsSidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill recreate Salman Khan and Kajol's iconic pose

Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill recreate Salman Khan and Kajol's iconic pose

NewsCardi B's theory: Celebs testing COVID-19 positive are all paid

Cardi B's theory: Celebs testing COVID-19 positive are all paid

NewsAlaya F urges citizens to stay home and observe social distancing to curb the spread of the pandemic. Check out!

Alaya F urges citizens to stay home and observe social distancing to curb the spread of the pandemic. Check out!

NewsMadonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

Madonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Save Your Tears' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Save Your Tears' by The Weeknd

Fashion & LifestyleYou will fall in love with Parth Samthaan's printed trendy shirts

You will fall in love with Parth Samthaan's printed trendy shirts