Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut played the role of Sita in 'Ramayan'. A school play, in which she enacted the goddess. In this picture, Kangana Ranaut wore red saree and she has pallu on her head.

Kangana Ranaut shared a photo on her Instagram account and wrote "Fun fact #1: Doordarshan started re-broadcasting 1980s Ramayana due a massive surge in demands making it one of the most popular shows right now. Fun fact #2: Cute little Kangana performing a play adaption of Ramayana in her school is the cutest thing you’ll see today."

While Kangana Ranaut is spending the coronavirus lockdown with her family in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana's team posted a picture of the actor and her family enjoying the game on Instagram."Lockdown = family + sun + new games and tricks. What are y'all playing? Tell us in the comments below," Kangana's team captioned the post.

Kangana Ranaut spends Sunday playing cards with family.